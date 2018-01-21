Setting up a Hunt is very simple – enter a few details, draw a Playfield directly on the map, and enter quiz questions for your curriculum.

A game of Waypoint EDU is a great reason for teachers to take their classes outside.

Includes two Official Hunts. Students can learn about ancient wonders of the world like Stonehenge and the Pyramid of Giza and groundbreaking inventions like the telephone and the lightbulb via scale-model AR. Please note: Waypoint EDU requires a device with GPS+Cellular to play, though non-cellular devices can be used to create.